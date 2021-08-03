Cancel
Florida State

Florida State president addresses rumors of interest in joining SEC

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago

A major conference shakeup is coming in college athletics, but there is apparently no truth to any talk of Florida State being a part of it. Texas and Oklahoma have begun the process of leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. On Monday, a report claimed Florida State and Clemson have also reached out to the SEC about the possibility of joining the conference. Florida State president John Thrasher emphatically shot down those rumors in a statement on Tuesday.

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day.

