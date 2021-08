AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes is still hoping to have a match with the legendary Sting before the WWE Hall of Famer hangs his boots up. Rhodes has expressed interest in a match with The Stinger in the past. He recently spoke with Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes magazine and said a Rhodes vs. Sting match has not been discussed or penciled in for upcoming plans, but he’s still hoping to have the match while Sting is still with the company. Cody said Sting is a huge part of who he is, and what AEW does, and he also loves Sting’s love for his father, the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.