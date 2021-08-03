The worst American generation | PennLive letters

The voices of thousands of Cuban protesters who went out to the streets on July 11 are being silenced. The U.S. right is co-opting their voices to demand that the U.S. government inflict punishment on the communist regime via sanctions and even military intervention. The U.S. left is distorting their message into a complaint primarily about economic hardship — a hardship that they claim is entirely the product of the U.S. embargo. What is being silenced? A broad range of different types of critiques internal to Cuba that have little, if anything, to do with the United States and its foreign policy. Protesters are asking the Cuban government for freedom of speech. They are asking for the release of imprisoned political activists. They are asking for equal access to essential goods that are currently available only to those who receive foreign currency from abroad. They are asking for recognition of the need to address racial and LGBTQ inequalities in Cuba. They are asking for the government to invest more in the immediate needs of the people and less on building hotels. Cuba’s problems are much more complex than the caricatures American political groups are painting. Unbeknownst to many, Cuban politics are not American politics. Cuban protesters are not striving for or against the hopes and dreams of the conservatives and progressives of the world, but for their own.