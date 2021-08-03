Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chambersburg, PA

The worst American generation | PennLive letters

By PennLive Letters to the Editor
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How un-American is it to doubt our democracy? Over eight months since the presidential election and one party and their politicians are requesting endless election audits, based on a losing candidate’s ego not allowing him to admit to losing. Just think what would have happened if the Greatest Generation had...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 7

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
92K+
Followers
43K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chambersburg, PA
Government
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Hoover
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un American#The Greatest Generation#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
U.S. PoliticsReading Eagle

Letter: It’s up to all Americans to defend our democracy

All it would have taken for President Donald Trump’s coup to succeed is a bit more organization. Had the insurrectionists captured or killed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence or any number of others, where would we be today? Would the economy have cratered? Would the military have intervened? Would we be in a bloody civil war killing those who have opposing political views? Are we working, going to school or shopping? It’s doubtful.
SocietyThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Letter to the Editor: Black Americans have fought for real inclusion

Mr. Jones’ “rich history” of the Bill of Rights (so far) is the sanitized version I was taught, believed, and accepted without question. This bill was intended to codify in the Constitution certain inalienable rights belonging to citizens. But, in practice, it was applied to only certain citizens: white, monied, males. And this has been America’s dilemma till this day: How can we/should we make the promises of the Constitution apply to all Americans?
Presidential ElectionAPG of Wisconsin

LETTER: Restricting voting is un-American

Democracy is at stake. Our freedoms start with the right to vote. Restrictive voting is a tactic of authoritarians and is used to hold on to power regardless of cost. Following the 2020 presidential election, restrictive voting laws and proposals have targeted people who are minorities, low income, lack personal transportation or anyone suspected to be voting mainly Democratic.
AmericasDaily Iberian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A few simple questions for my fellow Americans

I have a few simple questions for my fellow Americans. Do you like what is happening to your nation? Do you agree with the direction we are heading, which is a runaway freight train barreling toward a cliff? Do you think it is a good idea to defund our police department while our cities become like the killing grounds of Afghanistan where men, women and children are killed in our streets? Do you agree with the current Administration spending trillion upon trillion of taxpayer dollars that our children will have to try to pay back? Do you like that our elite politicians: vote against school choice while sending their kids to private school, want to take away your 2nd Amendment right while surrounding themselves with armed bodyguards, push socialistic healthcare yet opt themselves out of it, and demand you wear a mask and get vaccinated while placing tens of thousands of COVID positive illegals across our country?
PoliticsWYTV.com

History of the $2 bill in America

(WYTV) – The $2 bill is nicknamed the Tom, thanks to the portrait on it of our third president, Thomas Jefferson. The modern $2 bill has the signing of the Declaration of Independence on the other side. It used to portray Jefferson’s home. The government has been printing $2 since...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

American indifference to Cuba is the end of an era

Suppose they gave a revolution and nobody cared. Just two weeks ago, thousands of Cubans joined the largest public protests in decades. Beginning in one city and focusing on economic concerns, demonstrations spread across the country and turned against the government itself. "Libertad! Libertad!" chanted protestors. Despite this inspiring beginning, the nascent movement has entered the crackdown phase. Hundreds of dissidents are being detained. Many others are subject to heightened surveillance.
SocietySalisbury Post

Letter: How important is equality to Americans?

How important is equality to the American people? The historical record suggests that it is of relatively little importance. The Declaration of Independence states that “all men are” equal, but it was commonly understood that “men” only referred to property-owning white males and excluded all others. The preamble to the Constitution explains that the government it has produced is designed to promote liberty and justice, but there’s no mention of equality.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Online-only letter to the editor: American distrust today

Below is part of a verse I wrote after debating politics with right-leaning family members recently in the southeastern Montana county where I grew up. The distrust was evident by our conversation over those three evenings, when we mixed politics with family lore. The temperature did rise a time or two, but we talked candidly. That was the important thing.
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Letter: Lack of American unity is costing many lives

Will America ever come together again? Will we ever unite to solve our common problems? Will we ever defeat an invading virus that has killed more than 610,000 fellow American and affects our everyday lives from our economy to educating our children? Will we believe medical science and follow its direction?
U.S. Politicslagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Democrats Also Believe in Traditional American Values

John Fornaro’s Letter to the Editor of July 23 provides us with a list of “American traditions” as a justification for opposing Harley Rouda and voting for Republicans, including, presumably, Donald Trump or Trumpism enablers. There is much to agree within this list, along with some cautions:. “Free and protected...
Presidential ElectionGrand Forks Herald

Letter: How can Americans really trust Biden?

I just want to know one thing? How are we as Americans supposed to trust a president and administration that calls unvaccinated US citizens murderers while tens of thousands of Illegal immigrants, many with COVID-19 and 80% unwilling to receive the vaccine upon entering the U.S., are being bused and flown all over the U.S. by the Biden administration daily.
Politicstheintelligencer.com

Letter: Cuban politics are not American politics

The voices of thousands of Cuban protesters who went out to the streets on July 11 are being silenced. The U.S. right is co-opting their voices to demand that the U.S. government inflict punishment on the communist regime via sanctions and even military intervention. The U.S. left is distorting their message into a complaint primarily about economic hardship — a hardship that they claim is entirely the product of the U.S. embargo. What is being silenced? A broad range of different types of critiques internal to Cuba that have little, if anything, to do with the United States and its foreign policy. Protesters are asking the Cuban government for freedom of speech. They are asking for the release of imprisoned political activists. They are asking for equal access to essential goods that are currently available only to those who receive foreign currency from abroad. They are asking for recognition of the need to address racial and LGBTQ inequalities in Cuba. They are asking for the government to invest more in the immediate needs of the people and less on building hotels. Cuba’s problems are much more complex than the caricatures American political groups are painting. Unbeknownst to many, Cuban politics are not American politics. Cuban protesters are not striving for or against the hopes and dreams of the conservatives and progressives of the world, but for their own.
Public HealthTulsa World

Letter: Americans letting COVID-19 win

Much has been written about why so many Americans are refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Regardless of their rationale, the consequence is the same, as Los Angeles-based ICU physician Thanh Neville bluntly stated in an op/ed recently published in the Huffington Post. Dr. Neville writes, "I thought when this...
ReligionLeavenworth Times

LETTER: America as a republic

America was founded as a republic. Most citizens want to keep our constitutional republic as framed by our founding fathers in 1776. Parents and grandparents don’t want the leftists and Democratic socialists rewriting our history for their 1619 Project now headed to our government schools. University professors have promoted communism for decades. Parents slept.
PoliticsStandard-Examiner

Letter: Show respect to one another and the American flag

During world wars — there were black pilots who fought & died for our flag; Indians provided an unbreakable code that helped save this country. Many died; White men & women fought side by side with Black, Indian, Asian, trust and respect was there. They died for our country. Black, White, red, yellow, Brown — color didn't matter — our freedom did!
SocietyPosted by
PennLive.com

Critical Race Theory is detracting from our real concerns| PennLive letters

People recently demonstrated at the state capital, objecting to something called Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught in our schools. Frankly, I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s good or bad, but I understand that none of our over 500 public school districts are teaching it, or plan to do so. Don’t we have enough problems today that are real problems to worry about, without demonstrating about something that isn’t a problem?

Comments / 7

Community Policy