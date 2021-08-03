Cancel
NFL

Deshaun Watson not at Texans practice Tuesday

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson was not present at the Texans’ Tuesday practice, their first padded scrimmage of training camp. When asked by reporters, Texans head coach David Culley didn’t offer up much of an explanation.

“We make decisions every day based on what’s best for our football team,” Culley said (Twitter link via Field Yates of ESPN.com). “Nothing new today on that.”

Watson still wants out of Houston, even in the midst of 20+ lawsuits. The Texans are willing to make that happen, though they’re asking for a lot in return. Texans GM Nick Caserio reportedly wants a combination of five high draft picks plus quality players in exchange for the embattled quarterback.

For his part, Caserio doesn’t seem to be in any rush. The Texans would have to pay Watson to not play if he’s placed on leave or the Commissioner’s Exempt List. Still, his $10.54M salary isn’t necessarily a backbreaker, and Caserio would prefer to wait it out. This way, he’ll have a chance at a better haul next year rather than accepting pennies on the dollar.

Up until Tuesday, Watson was at training camp and successfully avoiding $50K in daily fines. Even then, his participation was light with no team drills.

