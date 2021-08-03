Infuriated Republican says Texas should close all roads into Mexico to deal with border crisis

A House Republican from Texas called for the state to consider shutting down ports of entry until the crisis at the Mexican border has been resolved.

Chip Roy, who represents a central Texas district, called for Texas to prohibit even legal travel between the United States and Mexico, a move that would halt millions, if not billions, of dollars in trade.

"We're getting to a point right now where we ought to consider just shutting down the ports of entry, to send a loud signal to the United States that we're not going to deal with this anymore," Roy told Newsmax TV Tuesday morning. "I want the attorney general of the United States to come down to Texas, look me in the face, and tell me he's going to do something to stop Texans from securing our border. It's time. We need to do it ourselves."

Roy said President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have failed to slow the flow of people coming across from Mexico for the past six months. An estimated 210,000 people were encountered trying to enter the U.S. illegally in July, more than any month in the past two decades. Republicans ought to impeach Mayorkas and "consider impeaching" Biden if the party retakes the majority, he said.

"The American people have had it, the Texans have had it, and they can all just go to hell," said Roy.

No state has ever shut down its border crossings with Mexico or Canada over a disagreement with the federal government. Roy said the flow of drugs and the rising number of illegal immigrants coming into the U.S. between the ports of entry is problematic for Americans, Texans, and his constituents outside San Antonio and Austin.

"You’ve got this crisis going on at the border, which is endangering Texans, endangering ranchers, endangering our country with opioids flowing in and cartels having operational control. You’ve got thousands of immigrants who are in these horrible conditions and are risking their lives and are being abused by cartels," said Roy. "We’re getting to a place now, a desperate time, where we’re not really having any true policing at our border."

Customs and Border Protection runs the land ports of entry where pedestrians and vehicles are inspected before being admitted into the U.S. Federal law enforcement officers under CBP's Office of Field Operations work at ports while CBP's Border Patrol agents man the land between crossing points.

Since March 2020, nonessential travelers have been banned from entering the U.S. from Mexico or Canada as a preventive federal measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.