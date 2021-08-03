Deutsche Hospitality Signs With Commerz Real Institutional European Hotel Fund to Open IntercityHotel in Lübeck in 2023

This brings iAngels’ total assets under management to $300 million. Until now, iAngels has operated in a very unique way. The platform has allowed accredited investors all over Israel and beyond to participate in private funding rounds of some of the best startups in Israel. That said, iAngels does all of the diligence on the startups, handles legal requirements, and even writes the check before the deal is listed on the platform. In other words, the deal flow and investment process isn’t unlike an institutional fund, but rather the firm’s ability to share these deals with angel investors gives it extra fire power in these deals.