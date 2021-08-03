Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Here's how impeachment works in New York

By By Nick Niedzwiadek and Terry Golway
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W72bY_0bGakFU900
Democrats control the Assembly and state Senate, and so they would stand in judgment of their fellow Democrat, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the putative leader of the state party. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Only one of New York’s 56 governors has been impeached and removed from office, and that happened more than a century ago. The release of state Attorney General Tish James’ report on multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday is certain to give new urgency to an ongoing impeachment investigation by the state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee.

Already, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie released a statement calling the report’s finding “disturbing” — and signaling he didn’t think Cuomo should be governor anymore.

“The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office,” Heastie said, adding that lawmakers would “undertake an in-depth examination of the report and its corresponding exhibits.”

Because the process is so rare, there is little in the way of precedent for today. And even the one case remains contentious among historians: William Sulzer, elected governor in 1912, essentially was impeached on orders from Tammany Hall boss Charles F. Murphy because Sulzer defied the legendary machine’s wishes even though Tammany helped elect him.

Murphy “requested” that his allies in the Legislature form a select committee to investigate the administration. It found that Sulzer had not reported all of the money he raised during his campaign, and he had played the stock market with that unreported cash. He was promptly impeached, found guilty and removed.

While uncommon in New York politics, impeachment has become a good deal more familiar to Americans over the last quarter-century, which has seen three of the nation’s four presidential impeachments. The process in New York is similar to the impeachments of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, but there are a couple of differences.

Here are some details about what is known, and what is not, about the arcane process of impeaching New York governors:

What are the outlines of impeachment?


Similar to presidential impeachments, the process starts in the lower of the two legislative chambers, the state Assembly.

A pre-impeachment investigation is not required, but the Assembly Judiciary Committee has embarked upon one parallel to the investigation overseen by James’ office. The committee, scheduled to hold its next meeting on Monday, is due to report back to the Assembly when its investigation is complete. It is uncertain how long the process will take.

In the Sulzer impeachment, the select committee headed by state Sen. James Frawley took a couple of months. It delivered its report in mid-August, 1913, and the full Assembly immediately began its deliberations. It voted to impeach Sulzer after a debate that extended until about 5 o’clock in the morning. The Assembly speaker, future presidential candidate Al Smith, had to bang his gavel to awaken some of the members who had fallen asleep in their chairs during the debate and roll call.

Impeachment would require the support of a simple majority of the Assembly’s 150 members.

If that occurs, the case would go to a High Court of Impeachment, consisting of all sitting state senators — except the majority leader — and the seven members of New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

In presidential impeachments, of course, members of the U.S. Supreme Court have no role, except that the sitting chief justice has presided over all but the most-recent proceeding against Donald Trump, which took place after he left the presidency.

The majority leader would not have a vote?


Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who has called for Cuomo’s resignation, also holds the title of Senate president pro tempore and is second in the line of succession. She would serve as acting lieutenant governor if the governor is removed and the current lieutenant governor takes over. Because of the perception of a conflict of interest, the state Constitution forbids the majority leader from having a vote.

That leaves a 69-person body made up of senators and judges, of which two-thirds, or 46, would have to vote to convict for the governor to be removed.

What else do we know?


Relatively little. There is essentially no case law on the matter, and no law professor would commend the relevant passage in the state constitution for its clarity. For one, it is vague about what falls under the category of an impeachable offense — a shortcoming legal experts have also faulted in the federal equivalent. And the Sulzer affair left a murky precedent. Sulzer’s offense actually took place before he became governor, and, what’s more, the impeached governor’s allies insisted it was a trumped-up charge.

Jurors are required to “take an oath or affirmation truly and impartially to try the impeachment according to the evidence,” under the state constitution.

The governor would be allowed to retain outside counsel to defend himself in impeachment proceedings. Cuomo, a lawyer who previously served as state attorney general, could also conceivably defend himself at a potential Senate trial if he so chose. Sulzer declined to testify during his impeachment trial.

Who would replace the governor?


Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat twice elected with Cuomo as part of a shared ticket, would step in if the governor is removed or if he leaves of his own accord. It’s also possible she would serve as acting governor during the impeachment trial, although that remains murky.

After Sulzer was impeached in the Assembly , he refused to recognize the Legislature’s designation of Lt. Gov. Martin Glynn as acting governor. That led to a weeks-long spectacle of dueling governors before the trial began.

Lieutenant governors periodically serve in acting capacities when the sitting governor is traveling outside of New York or is “otherwise unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.”

If she becomes governor, Hochul could appoint a new lieutenant governor. David Paterson did just that when he succeeded Eliot Spitzer in 2008. He appointed Richard Ravitch as his lieutenant.

Could the governor run again after being removed?


A Senate conviction could permanently bar Cuomo or any other governor from seeking statewide political office. However, that would not necessarily prohibit someone from running for other offices. Sulzer, for example, was elected to the Assembly within months of his removal as governor.

What are the political considerations?


Democrats control the Assembly and state Senate, as they did when Sulzer was impeached, and so they would stand in judgment of their fellow Democrat, Cuomo, the putative leader of the state party.

New York’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand , joined nearly all of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation in calling for Cuomo to quit months ago, as the allegations of harassment piled up. They renewed their call on Tuesday. Members of Congress, of course, do not play any formal role in the process, but it was a clear sign of Cuomo’s dwindling support among New York’s elected class. Dozens of Democrats in the state Legislature similarly called for Cuomo to quit months ago.

Since the initial crush of allegations against Cuomo, state and congressional Democrats have repeatedly appeared at public events alongside the embattled governor and lauded his leadership on various issues. At times, these Democrats have struggled to explain the apparent contradiction of validating a governor who they previously said should step down.

All state lawmakers and every statewide elected official are up for reelection next year. Cuomo is serving his third term as governor and has previously said he’d like to win a fourth.

Comments / 19

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
6K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Paterson
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
James Frawley
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
William Sulzer
Person
Eliot Spitzer
Person
Richard Ravitch
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Carl Heastie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Impeachments#Democrats#Senate#Tammany Hall#Americans#The Court Of Appeals#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s the One Reason Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Can Not Survive

It's all over for Governor Andrew Cuomo and what a fall from grace. Last year at this time New York's Governor was enjoying approval ratings in the upper 70s and 80s. He was America's star governor during the pandemic. Ten-months ago he released a celebratory book touting defeat of COVID-19, even though the worst was yet to come in the winter. Now, the son of Mario is up against a wall after creepy allegations of sexual impropriety.
New York City, NYKABC

NY AG: Cuomo Will Not Face Criminal Charges. Huh? Imagine If Cuomo’s Name Was Trump…

(New York, NY) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face any criminal charges at this point after a report found he sexually harassed several state employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of a five-month investigation into charges from women that Cuomo created a sexually hostile work environment and made unwanted advances. She said the charges are of a civil nature, not criminal. However, investigator Anne Clark added other state prosecutors may choose to turn the case into a criminal matter at a future date. The reports cites numerous women, including current and former state employees, who claim the Democratic governor touched their “intimate body parts” and made unwanted advances. In one instance, a staffer said Cuomo reached under her blouse and touched her breasts. A female state trooper assigned to protect Cuomo said the Governor sexually harassed her. James said she has proof that Cuomo’s office intimidated witnesses and created a “toxic work environment” based upon 74-thousand pieces of evidence.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

Political Consultant: New York State’s Impeachment Of Gov. Cuomo ‘Could Get Very Ugly’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has defiantly resisted a chorus of calls for his resignation. That begs the question: Will state lawmakers impeach him? And if so, how long will it take and what will that process mean for the public? Jay Jacobs is the chair of the New York State Democratic Party and a long-time Cuomo loyalist. However, after reading the attorney general’s report about the sexual harassment allegations, he called the governor to urge him to resign. And now we’re get an idea of what Cuomo might be thinking. “He didn’t characterize, you know, his views on resignation,” Jacobs...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Why the press wants Cuomo, their onetime shining knight, to resign

The media establishment, which once adored Andrew Cuomo, is telling him it’s time to go. From major news organizations to liberal commentators, there is a remarkable unanimity of opinion that the governor must resign — a solidarity that mirrored last year’s consensus that Cuomo was a hero of the pandemic.
PoliticsPosted by
WIBX 950

Andrew Cuomo Could Be The 2nd NY Governor To Be Impeached. Who Was the First?

The world seems to be closing in on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo following the NYS Attorney General report that charges he violated his own sexual harassment rules. Democrats in the state and across the country are now calling for him to resign. Meanwhile, New York's legislative judiciary committee is reconvening on Monday to continue talks about impeachment.
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
PoliticsWashington Post

Andrew Cuomo doesn’t seem to understand what’s happening

There has never been an articulation of alleged harassment by a sitting elected official as robust and thorough as the one leveled against New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) on Tuesday. There are other officials who have stood accused of worse things and by more people — former president Donald Trump, for example — but it’s unusual that there is a report compiled by a state attorney general relying upon nearly 200 interviews to document and validate allegations by nearly a dozen women, from former aides to a state trooper.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Times calls on Cuomo to resign

The New York Times is calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to step down following a state attorney general's report that found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, allegations he has denied. "The stories get worse, and the women who came forward to share them, even in...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
PoliticsMSNBC

Confronted with revelations, Cuomo runs out of Democratic friends

It was late morning yesterday when New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) unveiled the findings of a months-long investigation into harassment allegations surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). The conclusions were brutal: investigators determined that the governor sexually harassed 11 women, and Cuomo and his team retaliated against a former employee for coming forward.

Comments / 19

Community Policy