KCHS Waiting On Clinic Entrance Survey

The Kearney County Health Services Board of Trustees began their July 28 regular meeting with a call from Robert Junk for an update on the clinic entrance project. Junk reported the concrete had been torn out and re-poured with a surveyor onsite during the pour all at the cost of Beckenhauer Construction. They are still waiting on a final survey to ensure the area is compliant with ADA standards. The entrance can be opened to the public following a surveyor report recognizing ADA compliance. Parking stall and curb painting will tentatively take place over the weekend and punch list items will be checked soon.