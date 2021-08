With an existing network of 25 esports arenas in the U.K., Belong Gaming Arenas has chosen the Houston area for its first U.S. location. Belong Gaming Arenas will open the doors to its new 4,800-square-foot gaming arena in the Pearland Town Center on Aug. 6. The facility, designed by Houston's M+A Architects, will feature 48 gaming stations with access to high-spec PCs and new-generation consoles, as well as daily competitive programming and other social events, the company said.