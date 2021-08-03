Kaiser Making Covid Vaccines Mandatory for Staff
A Northern California-based health care provider is making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all its employees and doctors. The healthcare giant says it’s the next step in the organization’s ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of its workforce, members, patients and communities. This week, Kaiser will start requiring employees to show proof of vaccination. By August 23rd, those unvaccinated must be tested for the virus twice a week.www.ksro.com
