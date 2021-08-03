What Does a Hotel Manager Do?
Hotel operations, strategy, human resources, marketing, finance – a hotel manager’s remit is as diverse as it is challenging. If you want to be a hotel manager, you will need excellent people skills and a calm, trustworthy, professional demeanor. This multi-faceted role demands leadership abilities, communication prowess and a good eye for numbers and emerging trends. As well as demonstrating talent and dedication, you will need to be agile, resilient and quick-thinking – and not too attached to spending your weekends with friends and family.www.hotel-online.com
