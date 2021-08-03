Southwest Ohio cancer survivor stops in Springfield today during his 3,000-mile ‘Walk for Hope’

Cody O’Connor will be at City Hall and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. Note: Cody O’Connor will be at Springfield City Hall at 4:30 p.m. where he will receive a proclamation from City Manager Bryan Heck and will be at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., at 6 p.m. He talked earlier this year about his cross-country walk and plans to raise money for pediatric cancer.