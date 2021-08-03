Cancel
Brookfield, IL

District 102 school board member resigns post

By BOB SKOLNIK
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaGrange-Brookfield District 102 school board member Brian Anderson has resigned his post, effective July 6, after a turbulent few months for the school board. The action followed in the wake of a pandemic year that saw board members split on whether to return students to classrooms full time last spring and questions surrounding whether board member Ed Campbell improperly profited off district resources to create a private COVID-19 testing company.

www.rblandmark.com

Brookfield, IL
Illinois Education
Brookfield, IL
#Lagrange Brookfield#Campbell#Duracell#Elmhurst University#District 102
