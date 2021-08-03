District 102 school board member resigns post
LaGrange-Brookfield District 102 school board member Brian Anderson has resigned his post, effective July 6, after a turbulent few months for the school board. The action followed in the wake of a pandemic year that saw board members split on whether to return students to classrooms full time last spring and questions surrounding whether board member Ed Campbell improperly profited off district resources to create a private COVID-19 testing company.www.rblandmark.com
Comments / 0