Activision Blizzard faces class action for 'misleading' investors in lead up to DFEH lawsuit

Interactive games and entertainment producer Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock was recently punished on its Q2 2021 earnings report presenting an opportunity for prudent investors. The Company leadership appears to have their hands full putting out fires dealing with the damaging allegations stemming for a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). This distraction has been dampening the stock performance and overshadowed the conference call where the CEO spent most of his time defending the Company culture with proactive processes in place. The Company is enjoying strong business operations as its legacy brands including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush are pumping on all cylinders. The lawsuit allegation stretch back to 2014 to 2018 and the Company claims the culture has changed dramatically since then, while social media amplifies awareness of these claims. While Activision was a pandemic winner, the question of whether it will maintain its growth through the reopening is the key question on investor’s minds. The Company provided mixed guidance moving forward despite the blowout quarter, shares still sank. Prudent investors can the negative sentiment to gain exposure at opportunistic pullback levels.