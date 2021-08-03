Cancel
Activision Blizzard faces class action for 'misleading' investors in lead up to DFEH lawsuit

By Alissa McAloon
Gamasutra
 6 days ago

Activision Blizzard is now staring down another lawsuit, this time one that hopes to rally Activision Blizzard investors against the company. This latest legal complaint takes the form of a class action accusing leadership of misleading investors in the leadup to the California DFEH lawsuit filed against it last month.

