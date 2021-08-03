Easterseals announce “Hope Days” to help sell remaining Cool Car, Cold Cash raffle tickets
(WEHT) – Easterseals has announced an incentive in an effort to sell all remaining tickets in the “Cool Car, Cold Cash” Raffle sponsored by Old National Bank before the grand prize drawing. Anyone purchasing a ticket AND saying the word “hope” by 5 p.m. Tuesday August 3 and Wedenesday August 4 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win five extra tickets in the grand prize drawing. Easterseals is referring to Tuesday and Wednesday as “Hope Days” because ticket proceeds will fund therapy that gives hope for independence to local children and adults with disabilities.www.tristatehomepage.com
Comments / 0