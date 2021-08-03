Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Easterseals announce “Hope Days” to help sell remaining Cool Car, Cold Cash raffle tickets

WTVW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEHT) – Easterseals has announced an incentive in an effort to sell all remaining tickets in the “Cool Car, Cold Cash” Raffle sponsored by Old National Bank before the grand prize drawing. Anyone purchasing a ticket AND saying the word “hope” by 5 p.m. Tuesday August 3 and Wedenesday August 4 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win five extra tickets in the grand prize drawing. Easterseals is referring to Tuesday and Wednesday as “Hope Days” because ticket proceeds will fund therapy that gives hope for independence to local children and adults with disabilities.

www.tristatehomepage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#The Raffle#Weht#Old National Bank#Wedenesday#Cold Cash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for Friday’s drawing. The ticket, which was sold at the Duncan Manor Exxon on Ferguson Road in Allison Park, matched all five balls drawn -- 1-15-22-42-43. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Rockwall County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

1st Annual Whiskey Raffle benefiting Rockwall County Helping Hands

Cheers for Charity. Raise a Dram and purchase your whiskey raffle ticket benefiting Rockwall County Helping Hands. We are selling up to 1250 raffle tickets at $100 each until sold out or through September 13, 2021 until 2pm, whichever comes first. Drawings will be held on September 13 at 5pm on Facebook.com/rockwallhelpinghands. Purchase as many as you like. Please go to helpinghands.muradbid.com to get more details, purchase raffle tickets and get descriptions of the whiskey in the auction.
Amboy, ILAmboy News

Amboy Depot Days 50/50 Raffle Tickets now on sale

AMBOY — Depot Days 50/50 tickets are now on sale. Again, this year the Depot Days 50/50 raffle will see a total of 11 different winners. The first place, big money winner will always receive half of the amount generated from the of tickets sold. Due to COVID, the 2020 Depot Days was canceled. In 2019, the top winner took home $105,425.
Townville, PATitusville Herald

Townville Fire Department still selling raffle tickets

Good morning to all my readers, near and far. It is hard to believe that we are about to enter the next month of summer. August will be here in just a few days. It will pass quickly as the many events and activities of the month will come one after another.
Barrow County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Adventure Bags selling ‘Shooting with the Sheriff’ raffle tickets

Barrow County-based nonprofit Adventure Bags, Inc. is currently selling raffle tickets as part of its “Shooting with the Sheriff” fundraiser. Tickets are $10 each, and those who enter will have a chance to have four hours on the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office gun range with nine guests of their choosing along with Sheriff Jud Smith and deputies.
PetsSFGate

Save a dog; buy a raffle ticket

Dog Rescue R Us is selling gun raffle tickets through Saturday as it continues on its mission to save the dogs’ lives in Midland-Odessa. Dog Rescue R Us is a 501(c)3 established in January 2019. DRRU is an animal rescue located in Gardendale and serving the West Texas area. Dog...
Lifestyleabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Tickets sell out fast for five-month cruise, Chipotle helping cheer of Team USA and more!

CNN– How would you like to take a five month long cruise around the world? You might be too little too late! Tickets for the Regent 2024 World Cruise went on sale last week and sold out in less than three hours. The cost started out at more than $73,000 per person and went as high as $200,000 per person. Regent’s Seven Seas Mariner sets sail from Miami on January 6, 2024 and will stop in 31 countries.
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Tickets still available for Win This Car raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There is still time to buy tickets for a chance to win a brand new car, all while supporting a good cause. Every year, the Forrest General Health Foundation puts on its Win This Car raffle. Proceeds from this year’s raffle will benefit Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services.
Lotterybpr.org

BPR's Summer Raffle Closes; Winners Announced August 4

Special thanks to everyone who entered BPR’s Summer Raffle from July 12-31. 700 raffle tickets were sold and the raffle is now closed, with 100 percent of ticket purchases supporting the programming you rely on. Listen on Wednesday, August 4 at 5:18 PM and 5:48 PM during All Things Considered...
Lotterywevv.com

Easterseals Extends Deadline to Buy Raffle Tickets

Easterseals is extending the deadline to buy into the "Cool Car, Cold Cash" raffle. The organization says there are still around 800 tickets remaining. Tickets can now be purchased until Wednesday August 18th or until all tickets are sold. The grand prize winner will get to choose between a new...
Lewis County, TNlewisherald.com

Cool It With Cash winner

Linda Howard accepted a check for $100 as week four winner in Cool It With Cash. Sponsors for the 2021 Cool It With Cash summer game series include Bank of Lewis County, Citizens Bank of Lewis County, Hillbilly Liquors & Wines, Adair Funeral and Cremation Services, 412 Building Supply and Bowen Home Center. Prize money is applied to the winner's electric bill. Winner of the fifth week's contest is Sandy Stacy with the sentence, "Children have enjoyed the library's summer reading program." This is the final week to play for your chance to knock your electric bill down by $100 when you turn to page B • 8.
Janesville, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Raffle tickets for Merychealth Charity Ball now available

Tickets for the Mercyhealth Development Foundation Charity Ball community raffle are now on sale at various Janesville locations. Residents can enter to win a grand prize of $5,000 in flooring donated by Carpetland USA. There will also be a $2,500 cash prize for second place, a $1,500 gift certificate to The Diamond Center for third place and a $500 cash prize for fourth.
Encinitas, CAosidenews.com

Taste of Encinitas Bands Announced – Tickets Selling at Record Pace

Encinitas CA— Only two weeks into the launch of ticket sales, the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association has almost sold out of tickets allocated for its 32nd Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Compass. To reduce waste for the event, each participant will receive a reusable cup, presented by C3 Bank. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, August 31 from 5:30pm-8:30pm, along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $40 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 20 restaurants, sample wine, beer and ciders at over 20 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at 7 venues.
Daily News

Humane Society announces results of successful raffles

Butterball the guinea pig, a member of the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties family, thanks the Twin Towns Area for showing how much it cares. All 400 tickets for the society’s recent raffle fundraiser were sold, Board Vice President Mariana Cockburn announced. In addition to ticket sales, $1,000 was provided by an anonymous donor. The raffle’s first prize winner was Shauna Bergh, who received $250. Brad Bernotas came in second and received $125. Third place winner Steve Thiele, a member of the Humane Society, donated back his $75 prize. “Thank you to Wahpeton Ace Hardware for allowing us to sell tickets in the parking lot,” Cockburn said. “Thank you to Tractor Supply Co. for twice allowing us into the store to sell. Thank you to our volunteers selling tickets: Board President Del Hoefs, members Dolores Blazek and Sue Gertz and Sue’s helper, her dog Otis.” Val Tracy and Dr. Tim Matz, Wahpeton, supervised the raffle drawing, with winners announced Tuesday, July 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy