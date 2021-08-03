Easterseals announce “Hope Days” to help sell remaining Cool Car, Cold Cash raffle tickets

Butterball the guinea pig, a member of the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties family, thanks the Twin Towns Area for showing how much it cares. All 400 tickets for the society’s recent raffle fundraiser were sold, Board Vice President Mariana Cockburn announced. In addition to ticket sales, $1,000 was provided by an anonymous donor. The raffle’s first prize winner was Shauna Bergh, who received $250. Brad Bernotas came in second and received $125. Third place winner Steve Thiele, a member of the Humane Society, donated back his $75 prize. “Thank you to Wahpeton Ace Hardware for allowing us to sell tickets in the parking lot,” Cockburn said. “Thank you to Tractor Supply Co. for twice allowing us into the store to sell. Thank you to our volunteers selling tickets: Board President Del Hoefs, members Dolores Blazek and Sue Gertz and Sue’s helper, her dog Otis.” Val Tracy and Dr. Tim Matz, Wahpeton, supervised the raffle drawing, with winners announced Tuesday, July 20.