Hickory Fire Department announces retirements
Congratulations to two fire department employees on their retirements. Karl Heffelfinger (retired) After 30 years in the fire service, Captain Karl Heffelfinger has retired from the Hickory Fire Department. He was hired on November 30, 1992, as a firefighter and moved through the ranks. Captain Heffelfinger obtained certifications and courses to further his career, including: NC Level III Firefighter, NC State Hazardous Materials Operations level, NC Level II Qualified Fire Service Instructor, NC Fire Prevention Inspector Level I, NC EMT Basic, Technical Rescuer, Rapid Intervention training, Leadership I-III, Fire Officer I & II, and National Fire Academy courses.www.hickorync.gov
