Hickory Fire Department announces retirements

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Trenton Fire Department responded to the 800 Block of South Clinton Avenue for a reported commercial building fire around 10:50 a.m. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire inside a “taxpayer” (meaning a mixed use of business on the bottom and apartments on top) and quickly extinguished the fire. One member of the department received a minor injury and was reportedly transported to RWJ University Hospital in Hamilton. The fire was under control at 11:04 a.m. Trenton Fire Department requested the on duty Fire Marshal and Housing Inspector to the scene. It was believed that residents from the apartments would be displaced until repairs were made. No further information is available at this time.