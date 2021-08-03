Cancel
Politics

Hickory Fire Department announces retirements

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to two fire department employees on their retirements. Karl Heffelfinger (retired) After 30 years in the fire service, Captain Karl Heffelfinger has retired from the Hickory Fire Department. He was hired on November 30, 1992, as a firefighter and moved through the ranks. Captain Heffelfinger obtained certifications and courses to further his career, including: NC Level III Firefighter, NC State Hazardous Materials Operations level, NC Level II Qualified Fire Service Instructor, NC Fire Prevention Inspector Level I, NC EMT Basic, Technical Rescuer, Rapid Intervention training, Leadership I-III, Fire Officer I & II, and National Fire Academy courses.

The Darlington Heights community gathered to celebrate 50 years of the volunteer fire department protecting the community. The Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department started in 1972 with an Army tanker truck. Since then, the department has grown in the number of trucks to six and also greatly increased the square footage of the fire station as the department and the community partnered to grow over time.

