Easton Public Market receives grant funding for new plaza to complement parking garage
As Easton’s new Fourth Street parking garage is just starting to be constructed, a new outdoor plaza for the Easton Public Market is now in the works to join it. The project was announced on Monday after State Senator Lisa Boscola secured a $300,000 grant through the Keystone Communities Program that went to the Greater Easton Development Partnership, which oversees the market. The Church Street Pedestrian Plaza & Exterior Improvements initiative is part of the garage project.www.lehighvalleylive.com
