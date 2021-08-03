Cancel
Easton, PA

Easton Public Market receives grant funding for new plaza to complement parking garage

By Connor Lagore
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
As Easton’s new Fourth Street parking garage is just starting to be constructed, a new outdoor plaza for the Easton Public Market is now in the works to join it. The project was announced on Monday after State Senator Lisa Boscola secured a $300,000 grant through the Keystone Communities Program that went to the Greater Easton Development Partnership, which oversees the market. The Church Street Pedestrian Plaza & Exterior Improvements initiative is part of the garage project.

Easton, PA
