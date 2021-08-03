Easton Public Market receives grant funding for new plaza to complement parking garage

Have you heard about the logging underway at Roaring Rock Park, the beautiful, 400-acre wooded preserve in Washington Township, Warren County? Much has been said lately about severe environmental damage that would result if the township’s “Forest Management Plan” (FMP) is enacted. Without stakeholder input, residents and environmental groups only recently heard about the FMP, although the process had been in development by the Township for at least five years. I initially thought it might be an opportunity to improve this woodlot. As an experienced, nationally-certified parks & recreation professional serving as land manager and agency head on municipal, county and state levels for 42 years, however, I found this FMP sorely lacking.