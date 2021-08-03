Cancel
No brochures for Twin City Days, use website for information

Cover picture for the article(Festus, Crystal City) Twin City Days is still a little over a month away, but things are coming together in terms of gathering and releasing event information. The best way to see when different events are taking place as well as the time and location is by going to their website Twin City Chamber dot com. KJFF Station Manager and Twin City Days Chairman Kirk Mooney says the website has all the information and can easily be changed if anything would ever happen.

