Napa, CA

Coppola Winery Sale Officially Goes Through

ksro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sale of the Francis Ford Coppola wine portfolio has been completed. Delicato Family Wines of Napa announced that their acquisitions have been finalized taking over Coppola winery in Geyserville and the Virginia Dare Winery, along with its Archimedes Vineyard. The price was not disclosed but Francis Ford Coppola himself will receive an equity stake in Delicato and a seat on the company’s board. Coppola will continue to own and operate his other wine assets: Inglenook in Napa Valley and Domaine de Broglie Winery in Oregon. The sale will also see the release of 90 workers from Coppola Winery with the Hollywood director having employed 380 workers before the transaction.

