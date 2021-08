Things have moved fast in terms of Southeastern Conference realignment since the news broke last Wednesday that Texas A&M's old rivals in the Big 12 might become their new ones in the SEC. Gigem247.com has been keeping you updated and we've done so again with information on what A&M expects to happen in the coming days and at the board of regents' meeting on Monday as it appears to be a certainty (barring unforeseen events) that the SEC will be expanding again via Texas and Oklahoma. In addition, we go into detail about what A&M's administration and athletic department knew and when they knew it and why the perception that they were kept in the dark may be both accurate and misleading depending on your point of view.