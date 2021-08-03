Paul knocks YouTube for censoring his comments, points users to competitor

© Greg Nash

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R) calls out Youtube for censoring his comment section on his channel’s page.

In a statement on Tuesday, Paul said that the social media platform removed a video of him being interview by a Newsmax journalist on the topic of science behind mask-wearing.

The senator explained that Youtube told him that the video violated their policy, saying that they don’t allow videos “that contradict government's guidance on COVID,” where he claimed Youtube, a private entity company, is acting “like an arm of the government.”

“YouTube may be a private entity, but they're acting like an arm of the government censoring those who present an alternative view to the science deniers in Washington,” Paul said.

Paul also shared a Rumble.com link to his censored video to viewers, also posting his latest message on the video streaming service.

“Censorship by YouTube is very dangerous as it stifles debate and promotes groupthink where the “truth” is defined by people with a political agenda,” Paul said. “If you want uncensored news, go to Rumble.com.”

Paul’s statement comes amid him being one of the few lawmakers in Congress calling out the nation’s leading top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci , saying that he lied to the public about the Wuhan lab leak and the effectiveness of mask-wearing.

The U.S. is suffering through another wave in the COVID-19 pandemic, as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus is causing a rise in cases mostly that is hitting unvaccinated people the hardest.