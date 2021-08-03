Cancel
Flagler County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FLAGLER AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT * At 242 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Crescent City, moving northeast at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Beverly Beach and Espanola.

alerts.weather.gov

