Being a teacher and school leader in 2020-21 required pragmatism, sacrifice, compromise, endurance, and hope. I am exhausted. This past year reminded me of my first year in the classroom almost two decades ago. At the end of that year, I felt as though my entire sense of self had been dismantled; I no longer recognized the skin I was in. I was 22 then, and here I am, an 18-year veteran, needing to grow into myself all over again.