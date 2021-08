Authorities in Arizona have identified the off-duty police officer who was hiking with a Massachusetts woman before she was found dead of possible heat exhaustion. As CrimeOnline previously reported, 31-year-old Angela Tramonte had flown to Arizona to visit a man her friends says she first met via Instagram. According to multiple reports, Tramonte had not previously met him in person. The pair went for a hike on Camelback Mountain on Friday, and the man told police that Tramonte felt overheated and turned around on the hike — while he continued on the trail without her. She was found dead hours later, after the man called police to report she was not at the agreed-upon meeting point when he finished the hike. A medical examiner is working to determine her cause of death.