Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Caption contest!

capitolfax.com
 6 days ago

Malone: Excuse me Sen. McClure, but I don’t need you to autograph my face, please. Post Malone expresses the appropriate amount of confusion for someone with Steve McClure’s name recognition. Like that guy from the Simpsons?. - Spfld Tat - Tuesday, Aug 3, 21 @ 11:46 am:. McClure is living...

capitolfax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Sam Mccann
Person
Post Malone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caption Contest#Cubs#Nba#Post#Better Now#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Chuck Norris' Son, Who's a NASCAR Champion

It's said that Chuck Norris can kill two stones with one bird. It seems his son, Eric Norris, may have inherited the same superpower. Much like his legendary martial artist and actor dad—most famous for The Way of the Dragon, Lone Wolf McQuade, Code of Silence, and Vengeance Force—Eric Norris has spent decades straddling two successful careers at once. Not only has he won a NASCAR championship, he was also nominated for an Emmy Award for his stunt work in Hollywood. Now 57, he's enjoyed a decades-long, turbocharged career, which he says is very much the result of being Chuck Norris' son. Read on to see the NASCAR champion and stuntman now, and to find out how he's collaborated with his powerhouse dad!
Pennsylvania StateIndiana Gazette

Dayton baking contests scheduled

The 140th Great Dayton Fair will be sponsoring, along with the Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, four baking contests for 2021. The contests are the Incredible Angel Food Cake, the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie, the Homemade Chocolate Cake and the Preferred Junior Baking Cookies-Brownies-Bar contest.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Week

The Week contest: Striking out

This week's question: A Massachusetts man's romantic marriage proposal at a minor league ballpark turned into a cringeworthy disaster when his girlfriend rejected him and ran off, leaving him alone on bended knee in front of a stunned crowd. If Hollywood were to make a romcom based on this ballpark love fiasco, what should it be titled?
Del Mar, CAsandiegodowntownnews.com

Opening Day Hat Contest

Del Mar Opening Day Hats Contest brought hat aficionados out eager to enter the contest on July 16 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. This year brought more than 100 contestants who competed for more than $4,000 in cash and prizes in four different categories. Doors opened to a limited capacity as they leaned on the side of caution. There were approximately 16,000 horse and hat fans that attended the racetrack on this opening day 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy