Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner for Sale – Only 5 Were Built

BMW Motorrad went after the cruiser motorcycle segment with the launch of the R 18 in 2020. The heavyweight cruiser is squarely aimed at competing with America’s two of the most iconic manufacturers, Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle, and we already knew the Bavarian brand will continue to expand the line-up with more iterations based on the R 18. Meet the BMW R 18 B “Bagger” and the BMW R 18 Transcontinental, two new touring models created using the R 18 platform. The pair of R 18 models have been officially revealed ahead of its public debut at Sturgis 2021 in August. We had already seen spy shots of both the tourer and the bagger, giving us an idea of what to expect.