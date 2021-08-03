Cancel
Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner for Sale – Only 5 Were Built

Cover picture for the articleBentley is offering customers an opportunity to purchase one their rarest models, the Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner. The Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Muller was specifically built and designed for clients who were seeking luxury limousine transportation, only five units were produced worldwide and they are currently available for purchase. Furthermore, the vehicles have never been used or registered.

