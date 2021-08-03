Cancel
Marcia Nasatir, Film Executive Who Shattered Barriers for Women in Hollywood, Dies at 95

By Brent Lang
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a career of firsts, Nasatir worked for United Artists, Orion Pictures and Carson Productions, while producing the likes of “The Big Chill” and “Vertical Limit.” In 1974, she became the first female vice president of production at a major Hollywood studio when she was tapped for the job at U.A. It was a heady time to be at the studio, which had developed a reputation for backing edgy, filmmaker-friendly fare. In her post, Nasatir helped develop such movie classics as “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Carrie,” “Apocalypse Now” and “Rocky.”

Meryl Streep
Jack Nicholson
Ira Deutchman
