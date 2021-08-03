Marcia Nasatir, Film Executive Who Shattered Barriers for Women in Hollywood, Dies at 95

It’s ineffably painful, in the new documentary “Val,” to see Val Kilmer, an actor still in his prime, enduring the effects of throat cancer. His treatment for the disease, which involved a tracheostomy, led to the extreme impairment of his voice—for the most part, he needs to cover a hole in a small plastic prosthesis in order to speak, and the result is a diminished monotone. (The movie features subtitles when he speaks.) “Val,” directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, is nonetheless Kilmer’s self-portrait and autobiography. It is not a great film—its form is less personal than its substance, its revelations and insights come only intermittently. Yet it is, in its key moments, something equally significant: it offers Kilmer a showcase that he has been denied, not only by the ravages of cancer but, long before, by the troubled course of his career and the inherent obstacles of Hollywood filmmaking.