Noun Harder leads L-S baseball trio on all-district squad

Freshman Corder Noun Harder and sophomores Conner Maston and Caleb Rea finished in the top three of several offensive categories for the Lynnville-Sully baseball team this season.

And Maston was considered the team’s ace pitcher.

All three landed on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 1A Southeast District team recently.

Noun Harder led the way as a first-team utility player, while Maston was a second-team pitcher and Rea claimed second-team honors as a utility player.

Noun Harder led the Hawks with a .442 batting average and .526 on-base percentage. He finished with a team-high 33 runs and tied for the team lead with eight doubles, three triples and six hit by pitches.

Noun Harder’s 43 stolen bases led the Hawks and ranked tied for third in 1A.

He also finished tied for third on the team with 15 RBIs, 13 walks and hit one home run.

His fielding percentage was .996 as he had just one error as the team’s primary catcher.

As a pitcher, Maston was 5-2 with an earned run average of 1.88. He struck out 87, walked 21 and hit nine in 52 innings and opponents batted only .127 off him.

At the plate, Maston led the Hawks with 28 RBIs and tied for the team with three triples. He also finished with 21 runs, seven doubles, five stolen bases, 14 walks and three hit by pitches, which all ranked in the top three on the team.

Maston ranked third on the team in batting average (.341) and OBP (.440) and his fielding percentage was .957.

Rea’s .348 batting average ranked second on the team and his .416 OBP was fourth. He ranked tied for first on the Hawks with eight doubles, ranked second with eight steals and third with 19 runs and also finished with seven RBIs, two hit by pitches, one triple and one homer.

His 13 walks tied for third on the team and his fielding percentage was .947.