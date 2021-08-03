JazzFest Announces Lineup Change for Sept. 12
Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland, presented by KeyBank, has announced a lineup change for its 42nd annual festival, Sept. 11-12 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Due to travel restrictions between the U.S. and Europe caused by the COVID-19 Delta variant, Banda Magda’s performance has been canceled. Jazz vocalist Catherine Russell will move to the 8 p.m. time slot Sunday, Sept. 12, while Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. concert will now feature Harp vs Harp: Edmar Castaneda and Grégoire Maret.www.tri-c.edu
