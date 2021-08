A fishing trip on Sunday did not go as planned as all seven people aboard had to be airlifted from their boat 69 miles offshore. The Coast Guard says a small-craft advisory was in effect with four to six-foot seas and winds gusting up to 30 knots when they got the call: a 40-foot sport fishing boat was overwhelmed by rough conditions southeast of Cape May around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The seas were reported to be up to 10 feet at times.