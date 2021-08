Senators have been wrapping up work on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill they have been working on for the past month with a final vote being expected this week. Senators from both parties have proposed two dozen amendments as they finalize one of President Biden’s biggest agenda items. None of them would substantially change the framework of the bill designed to fund roads, bridges, water, broadband, and more. The package is set to contain $550 billion in new spending, according to the Associated Press.