Fetty Wap Mourns Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell in Moving Tribute

Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a child. Sadly, several celebrities have had to say goodbye to their babies this year. Keep reading to see which stars are grieving the loss of their kids in 2021, starting with this hitmaker… "Trap Queen" rapper Fetty Wap is mourning the death of 4-year-old Lauren Maxwell, his daughter with Lisa Pembroke, aka performer Turquoise Miami. Lauren passed away in Riverdale, Georgia, on June 24. According to TMZ, her death certificate indicates she died from a cardiac arrhythmia — an irregular heartbeat — caused by complications from congenital cardiac anomalies. A devastated Lisa — who on Aug. 5 took to Instagram to slam TMZ for posting the news, saying "that is not the full cause of her death" and noting that autopsy results were pending — announced Lauren's passing on social media on Aug. 1, calling her daughter "my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius." Two days later, Fetty Wap (real name: Willie Maxwell II) took to Instagram where he called his little girl his "mini me" and "my twin," captioning a photo of Lauren, "I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend…" The grieving dad told fans on Instagram Live, "She's good. My baby's happy now." The music star has five surviving children from previous relationships.