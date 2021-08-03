Cancel
Military

Pentagon reopens following shooting, stabbing incident

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- The Pentagon was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting and stabbing at the Pentagon Transit Center, according to a U.S. official. The lockdown was later lifted and the Pentagon has reopened, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said shortly after noon ET. The incident at the transit...

State
Washington State
Public SafetyPosted by
KFI AM 640

Police Officer, Suspect Killed In Incident At Pentagon: Report

A Pentagon police officer and a suspect have both died following an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center Tuesday (August 3) morning. Law enforcement sources told ABC News Austin William Lanz, of Georgia, stabbed Pentagon officer George Gonzalez in the head from behind, disarmed him and used the officer's gun to shoot him.
Public SafetyAZFamily

Police officer dies following shooting outside the Pentagon building, law enforcement sources say

(CNN) -- A police officer died Tuesday following a shooting outside the Pentagon building, according to three law enforcement sources. While the exact circumstances of the shooting are still unclear, CNN previously reported that an officer had been shot in the incident. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which oversees the security of the Pentagon, did not respond to CNN's request for comment.
MilitaryMilitary.com

Pentagon Officer Killed in Stabbing Identified as George Gonzalez

The Pentagon has named the officer stabbed and killed near the complex on Tuesday.37-year-old George Gonzalez of New York was an Army veteran who served in Iraq before joining the Pentagon Force Protection Agency in 2018.The attack temporarily placed the U.S. military headquarters on lockdown and rattled the nerves of a region already primed to be on high alert for violence and potential intruders outside federal government buildings, particularly after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the attack and were digging into the suspect's background, including any potential history of mental illness or any reason he might want to target the Pentagon or police officers. The suspect was arrested last April for a break-in at a neighbors home and drew police attention months earlier for an ongoing harassment campaign involving sexually explicit photos and messages, according to interviews and records obtained by The Associated Press. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said flags at the Pentagon would be flown at half-staff while the White House saluted Gonzalez as having lost his life protecting those who protect the nation. Additional reporting by the Associated Press.
Public Safety9&10 News

Pentagon Police Officer Killed In Stabbing Outside Building

A Pentagon police officer has died after being stabbed at a transit center outside of the building. The attack happened Tuesday morning. Officers have identified the suspect as Austin Lanz. He was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. The Pentagon went into lockdown for several hours during...
Public SafetyWashington Post

Pentagon Metro station to reopen Thursday after shooting investigation

Metro will reopen the Pentagon station and the Pentagon Transit Center on Thursday after closing both facilities while federal authorities investigated a shooting on Tuesday that killed a law enforcement officer. The station and the transit center, two of Northern Virginia’s busiest commuting hubs, went under lockdown Tuesday when law...

