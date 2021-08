"PwnedPiper" flaws could allow attackers to disrupt delivery of lab samples or steal hospital employee credentials, new research shows. Tucked behind the interior walls of thousands of hospitals in the US are little-known networks of air-pressurized tube systems that transport medications, bloodwork, and test samples among hospital departments, lab, and the operating room. One of the most popular of these so-called pneumatic tube system (PTS) stations recently was found to be harboring several vulnerabilities that attackers could exploit to wage disruptive attacks on this critical hospital delivery system or to steal or leak sensitive personal information on hospital employees.