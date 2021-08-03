Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New York City to require proof of vaccine for some indoor activities

By Joshua Chaffin in New York
Financial Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City will require proof of vaccination for a variety of indoor activities from dining to health clubs and concerts, Bill de Blasio, the city’s mayor, announced on Tuesday. The city is believed to be the first in the US to introduce such restrictions as the highly infectious Delta...

amp.ft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Vaccinations#New Yorkers#Hospitalisations#White House#Cdc#Americans#Michelin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Biden announces measures to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations, including a requirement

“This is an American tragedy. People are dying — and will die — who don’t have to die. If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “Read the news. You’ll see stories of unvaccinated patients in hospitals, as they’re lying in bed dying from Covid-19, they’re asking, ‘Doc, can I get the vaccine?’ The doctors have to say, ‘Sorry, it’s too late.'”
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

COVID-19 Positivity Rate in WNY Showing Improvement

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across New York State due to the Delta variant of the virus taking hold, but Western New York has shown some improvement over this past week. The latest figures from Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office show that the region's seven-day average positivity rate on Friday was 3.10%. That's up slightly from Thursday, but down from a peak of 3.33% on Monday. Meanwhile, Chautauqua County's seven-day average infection rate continued its upward trend on Friday, reaching 3.6%, the highest since February 9th. Both the county and the region's rates are higher than the statewide seven-day average, which is 2.86%.
IndustryFinancial Times

United Airlines mandates Covid vaccine for US employees

United Airlines will require all active US employees to be vaccinated this autumn, the latest major company and first US airline to impose the mandate to ensure workplace safety. The Chicago-based company said on Friday that all employees must be vaccinated either by October 25, or five weeks after the...
IndustryFinancial Times

Become an FT subscriber to read:

United Airlines mandates Covid vaccine for US employees. Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.
New York City, NYNew York Post

NYC medics get pay raise, union announces

New York City medics are set to receive a pay raise in a tentative deal with City Hall, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the union representing EMS workers announced Friday. Under the handshake agreement, the salary for an FDNY EMT who just started their job will be $39,386 — up from $35,254, or just $16.95 per hour, which is less than $2 above minimum wage.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Health ServicesPosted by
The New York Times

Nursing Homes Confront New COVID Outbreaks Amid Calls for Staff Vaccination Mandates

Tina Sandri, the chief executive of Forest Hills Nursing Home, receives the coronavirus vaccine in Washington, Feb. 1, 2021. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times) In late spring, the 142 nursing homes operated by the Good Samaritan Society hit a milestone that was unthinkable just four months earlier: Zero cases of COVID-19 across the whole company, from 900 at the peak of the pandemic.
New York City, NYlongisland.com

Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19. "The Delta variant spreads quickly and those who are vaccinated are less likely to catch it and less likely to be hospitalized if they do. We've seen this movie before, but this time we have the key to preventing another mutation - the vaccine," Governor Cuomo said. "Almost all new cases of COVID arising are the Delta variant. Don't wait until it's too late. Get your vaccination as soon as possible."
Chautauqua County, NYwrfalp.com

New York State Not Providing Guidance for Reopening Schools

New York State will not provide guidance for reopening schools next month. State Health Department Health Commissioner Howard Zucker issued a statement Thursday saying, “With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy