Fallen officers honored during end of watch event
A nonprofit on a cross-country tour to honor fallen officers swung into Toledo for several hours Tuesday in memory of Toledo police Officer Anthony Dia. Beyond the Call of Duty, based in Washington state, came to Toledo police headquarters in the Safety Building downtown for its second-annual End of Watch Ride to Remember. A motorcycle escort led a pickup truck pulling a 41-foot trailer bearing the photos of 339 officers killed in the line of duty in 2020.www.toledoblade.com
