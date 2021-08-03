Syracuse women’s basketball to host Ohio State for December matchup in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The road to the AHL’s Calder Cup will be a lot more inclusive in 2021-22 after the league announced major changes to its postseason format on Thursday. The biggest revision is a boost of the number of postseason qualifiers to 23. In 2018-19, the last year the AHL held a full postseason, 16 teams were let in. The number of teams in the league remains at 31.