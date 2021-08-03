Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse women’s basketball to host Ohio State for December matchup in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

By Mike Curtis
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball program will host Ohio State on Dec. 1 in the 14th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the leagues announced Tuesday. The challenge between conferences, which features 14 matchups, will return this year after a hiatus during the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus. Game times, along with television and streaming information will be announced at a later date.

