College of Medicine – Tucson Clinical Trial to Study a Simple Breathing Exercise for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Researchers at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, a part of UArizona Health Sciences, are launching a Phase II clinical trial to assess the long-term effectiveness of a unique respiratory training protocol known as “inspiratory muscle training” for reducing blood pressure and improving cardiovascular health in adults with obstructive sleep apnea.healthsciences.arizona.edu
Comments / 0