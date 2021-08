Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Felicia Friesima fondly remembers the day in 2010 when Foothill Transit accepted its first three electric buses. It was the first public transit agency in the country to run electric bus service. But this wasn't a publicity stunt. Rather than give the buses an easy, low-stress route they knew it could handle, Friesima's agency decided to put it on one of its highest-ridership and difficult routes, the 291, which runs 17 miles up into the San Gabriel mountains.