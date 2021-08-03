Cruise-in slated for return to fairgrounds

Unlike 2020's event, this year's action will be a walk-around event with music, food and more

The annual Cutsforth's Cruise-In is a go for 2021, but will return to a venue that helped it flourish in the midst of the pandemic in 2020.

This year's cruise-in will be held again at the Clackamas County fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And while last year's cruise-in was strictly a drive-thru affair, the 2021 version will be a walk-around type of event, barring any late changes to COVID-19 protocols. In conjunction with that, organizers are working closely with Clackamas County officials to create an event that's safe and up-to-date with the most current guidelines.

To register to show your vehicle, go to: cutsforthscruisein.com/product/car-registration-for-august-28-2021/.

So what's up for this year?

- The event will offer free admission.

- Car show cost is $20 (proceeds support local nonprofits).

- Music by the KISN Good Guys.

- Live Music with Brett Lulich, Ray and Rebecca Hardiman and a Karen Carpenter tribute.

- Collectible 2021 T-Shirts available for purchase.

- 400 dash plaques available for the first 400 attendees.

- 50-plus trophy sponsorship awards.

- Food: Rotary big burger barbecue, food carts, pie and ice cream.

For more information about the event, go to: cutsforthscruisein.com/about/.

