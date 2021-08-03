Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Waltz slams Biden for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan while Navy veteran remains Taliban hostage

By Talia Kaplan
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

Florida Rep. Michael Waltz slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday for giving away all “leverage” by pulling American troops from Afghanistan while Navy veteran Mark Frerichs remains a Taliban hostage. Waltz, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and is a Green Beret veteran of the war...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Michael Waltz
Person
Zalmay Khalilzad
Person
Tammy Duckworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Hostage#Veteran#Navy#American#The Washington Post#Fox Friends#U S Central Command#The Al Qaeda#White House#Fox News#The Associated Press#Democrats#State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
MilitaryMarietta Daily Journal

US calls in airstrikes to defend Afghan allies amid withdrawal

WASHINGTON — U.S. military aircraft have been hitting ground targets in Afghanistan in an effort to protect allies, according to U.S. Central Command, as the Taliban makes rapid advances in the void left by withdrawing U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops. “U.S. forces have conducted several airstrikes in defense...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. evacuation of Afghans likely to drag on after American troops leave

WASHINGTON — A planned U.S. evacuation of a small group of Afghan interpreters will likely drag on even after the last American troops withdraw from the country by the end of August, according to numbers provided by the Biden administration — and some may have to wait more than two years to get out.
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

A Taliban takeover in Afghanistan will not be Joe Biden's fault

At the end of August, if all goes according to schedule, the final American troops will depart Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.S. war there began. And if current military trends are any indication, the Taliban may soon be back in control. A massive explosion rocked Kabul, the capital...
Foreign PolicyBrookings Institution

An uneasy limbo for US-Pakistan relations amidst the withdrawal from Afghanistan

Six months into the Biden administration, amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and increasing violence on the ground there, the U.S.-Pakistan relationship stands in uneasy limbo. Pakistan has indicated repeatedly that it wants the relationship to be defined more broadly than with regard to Afghanistan — especially based on “geo-economics,” its favored current catch-all for trade, investment, and connectivity — and has insisted that it doesn’t want failures in Afghanistan to be blamed on Pakistan. At the same time the U.S. has made it clear that it expects Pakistan to “do more” on Afghanistan in terms of pushing the Taliban toward a peace agreement with the Afghan government. Pakistan responds that it has exhausted its leverage over the Taliban. The result is a relationship with the Biden administration that has been defined by Pakistan’s western neighbor, as has been the case for U.S.-Pakistan relations for much of the last 40 years. And the situation in Afghanistan may define the future of the relationship as well.
Militaryhngn.com

US Military Aircraft Hits Afghanistan Ground as Taliban Makes Rapid Advances

As foreign troops leave Afghanistan and the Taliban make fast combat gains, the U.S. will continue a constant cadence of airstrikes. Biden Ordered B-52 Bombers and AC-130 To Hit Afghanistan Grounds. In a recently published article in MSN News, President Joe Biden authorized B-52 bombers and AC-130 Spectre gunships to...
PoliticsPOLITICO

Taliban on Afghan provincial capital capture: 'We have to take it'

Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine — and a deeply-saddened-by-the-Lionel-Messi-news FC Barcelona fan. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.
MilitaryBBC

Afghanistan troop withdrawal a strategic mistake, warns ex-general

Withdrawing troops from Afghanistan is a strategic mistake that risks a resurgence of terrorism, a former top UK general has said. Gen Sir Richard Barrons, who was head of UK Joint Forces Command, told the BBC the UK and Western allies have "sold the future of Afghanistan". Most British troops...
PoliticsNew York Post

Taliban takes control of cities in Afghanistan ahead of US withdrawal

The Taliban on Sunday took hold of two major cities in Afghanistan, sparking “total chaos” ahead of the complete US troop withdrawal from the country at the end of the month, according to reports. The Islamist militant group captured government buildings in Kunduz, a northeastern city, and in Sar-e Pul,...
Aerospace & Defensetucsonpost.com

Afghan military airstrikes kill 45 Taliban, 3 Al-Qaeda

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): At least 45 Taliban terrorists including three Pakistani nationals affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) at the outskirts of Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center, the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. "45 Taliban terrorists including...
Worldarcamax.com

Afghanistan likely headed for civil war, former US ambassador says

WASHINGTON — Afghanistan is likely to slide into a prolonged civil war with U.S. ground forces set to leave by the end of the month, a former U.S. envoy to Kabul said. Ryan Crocker, who served as ambassador to Afghanistan during the Obama administration, said he didn’t foresee any chance that U.S. troops would return once they exit.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

94 Taliban, Al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 6 (ANI): Over 90 Taliban and Al-Qaeda terrorists were killed; and 16 others suffered injuries in security operations conducted by Afghan forces in the past 24 hours in the city of Lashkar Gah, the Afghan Defence Ministry announced on Friday. Last week, heavy fighting erupted between Taliban...
Foreign PolicyNPR

Departure Of U.S. Troops From Afghanistan Raises Concerns In Neighboring Pakistan

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf about an international approach that would establish safe havens inside Afghanistan's borders. Security officials from Pakistan are visiting the United States this week. One of those officials is Moeed Yusuf. He's well-known in Washington, where he used to live and work for a U.S. think tank. Now he's visiting here as Pakistan's national security adviser. Yusuf says if it was up to him, he would be talking about his country's potential for business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy