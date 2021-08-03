Cancel
X-Men Star Nicholas Hoult Has Joined A Universal Monsters Movie

Universal Pictures’ Dark Universe franchise crashed and burned after its first installment, 2017’s The Mummy, failed to impress critically and commercially, but the studio’s Universal Monsters property lives on through a variety of self-contained projects, including 2020’s critically acclaimed The Invisible Man. Among the upcoming titles on this slate is the Dracula-adjacent Renfield, and it’s been announced that X-Men franchise star Nicholas Hoult has been tapped to lead it.

