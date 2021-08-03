Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

'No one is above the law': Albany DA says he'll use AG report in CRIMINAL investigation into Cuomo as NY Dems plot to IMPEACH and de Blasio says it's 'beyond clear' he can no longer serve

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16cdiL_0bGaborZ00
The Albany District Attorney said on Tuesday he would use the NY Attorney General's report in Andrew Cuomo in an ongoing criminal investigation into the embattled governor as New York State Democrats plotted to impeach him.

The Albany District Attorney said on Tuesday he would use the NY Attorney General's report in Andrew Cuomo in an ongoing criminal investigation into the embattled governor as New York State Democrats plotted to impeach him.

Cuomo, who denies the allegations in the report, has vowed to fight them and is refusing to step down.

Now some of the most senior Democrats in the New York Legislature are planning to draw up articles to impeach him.

'Governor Cuomo must resign. The Attorney General's report leaves no room for any other acceptable course.

'It confirms that federal and state laws were broken. 11 women is 11 too many,' Senator Liz Krueger, one of the most senior Democrats in New York's Senate, tweeted.

AG Letitia James did not weigh any criminal charges against Cuomo but Albany DA David Soares has launched an investigation and is asking women to come forward.

'We will be formally requesting investigative materials obtained by the AG's Office and we welcome any victim to contact our office with additional information.

'As this matter is developing and we are reviewing the document released by the AG today, we will refrain from any additional public comment at this time regarding the status of the ongoing criminal investigation by our office,' he tweeted in a statement.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that if Cuomo continues to resist calls to step down, he must be impeached.

'It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor.

'He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately.'

In his address, Cuomo he said he is a 'warm' person who sometimes 'slips' and calls women who work for him 'sweetheart and darling', but insisting he has never been predatory or physical in his interactions with staffers.

His attorney has also released an 85-page rebuttal to the report which she says she will continue to update.

'Even on a quick first review, it is clear that the report purposefully omits key evidence,' said Cuomo's attorney Rita M. Glavin.

In his televised address, Cuomo used a slideshow of images of him hugging and kissing people throughout his life to demonstrate what he described as an affectionate and tactile personality, that he says the women have confused for a sexual predator.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

223K+
Followers
84K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
David Soares
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Criminal Investigation#Albany Da#Ag#Democrats#The New York Legislature#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Leo Terrell: Cuomo vs. Kavanaugh is classic example of 'rules for thee, not for me'

In the wake of the New York attorney general's report, critics are contrasting Democrats' treatment of Governor Cuomo to their treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In an interview on "Outnumbered," Fox News contributor Leo Terrell took aim at "tyrant" Cuomo and questioned why the Democratic legislature didn't complete their own investigation when the sexual harassment allegations were made.
PoliticsWKTV

Zogby: Cuomo will resign

The founder of The Zogby Poll doesn't think the NYS Legislature will have to pull the plug on Governor Andrew Cuomo's political career; he thinks Cuomo, himself, will realize he has no choice, but to step down. "He has the majority of the democrats in both houses of the legislature...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

Political Consultant: New York State’s Impeachment Of Gov. Cuomo ‘Could Get Very Ugly’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has defiantly resisted a chorus of calls for his resignation. That begs the question: Will state lawmakers impeach him? And if so, how long will it take and what will that process mean for the public? Jay Jacobs is the chair of the New York State Democratic Party and a long-time Cuomo loyalist. However, after reading the attorney general’s report about the sexual harassment allegations, he called the governor to urge him to resign. And now we’re get an idea of what Cuomo might be thinking. “He didn’t characterize, you know, his views on resignation,” Jacobs...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Why the press wants Cuomo, their onetime shining knight, to resign

The media establishment, which once adored Andrew Cuomo, is telling him it’s time to go. From major news organizations to liberal commentators, there is a remarkable unanimity of opinion that the governor must resign — a solidarity that mirrored last year’s consensus that Cuomo was a hero of the pandemic.
PoliticsPosted by
WIBX 950

Andrew Cuomo Could Be The 2nd NY Governor To Be Impeached. Who Was the First?

The world seems to be closing in on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo following the NYS Attorney General report that charges he violated his own sexual harassment rules. Democrats in the state and across the country are now calling for him to resign. Meanwhile, New York's legislative judiciary committee is reconvening on Monday to continue talks about impeachment.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Lee Zeldin Wants To Know Why There Is No Criminal Referral Against Andrew Cuomo From New York AG Letitia James

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) New York Republican Gubernatorial candidate spoke to Jason Chaffetz on The Brian Kilmeade Show about Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment of multiple women. Zeldin says there is no choice for the democrat assembly but to move forward on impeachment. Zeldin wants to know why there is not going to be a criminal referral by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Zeldin says what Cuomo is accused of is a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail and having to be registered on the sex offender registry for forcible touching. Zeldin feels people need to stay on the offense because Cuomo thinks he can change facts and reality and it is still possible he is elected to a fourth term.

Comments / 0

Community Policy