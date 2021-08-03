San Antonio hires new director to lead the city's $200 million job training program
San Antonio’s $200 million job training program now has a leader. City Manager Erik Walsh tapped Michael Ramsey, who previously oversaw job training efforts in Florida, to lead the city’s newly formed Workforce Development office, Walsh announced Tuesday. That office will be responsible for implementing Ready to Work — the sales tax-backed program to help residents enroll in job training and college degree programs in order to land higher-paying jobs.www.expressnews.com
