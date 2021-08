How badly do we want to reduce gun violence in America, whether from suicides, mass shootings, domestic violence or some combination of the above?. Some people don’t want to make any effort because they believe in an absolutist view of the Second Amendment in which only the final clause is relevant – “the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” As late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia did in the Heller decision, they dismiss the opening clause, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security a free State …” as if it isn’t there.