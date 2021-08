A word or two about masks. Many of you know me. I have been a nurse for 28 years now and many of those years were spent working in a hospital setting. Wearing masks is just a part of what nurses do. Wearing a mask to protect myself from an airborne infectious disease that I did not want to get or take home was a normal thing. It meant nothing more than me not wanting to get your germs in my face. It is a piece of cloth that prevents droplets from your mouth coming to my mouth or nose and it protects me. With COVID, we look at it both ways, I don’t want to get your germs and you don’t want mine.