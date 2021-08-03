Cancel
Celebrate 2019 Graduate Coxwell’s Book “Falling” on Aug. 9

arcadia.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaster of Fine Arts (MFA) in Creative Writing alumna Rebekah Coxwell ’19M published her first book, Falling, with Southern Fried Karma Press. A celebratory book launch will take place at Grey Towers Castle in the Rose Room at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. “Written with vibrant lyrical prose, Falling blends...

www.arcadia.edu

