Celebrate 2019 Graduate Coxwell’s Book “Falling” on Aug. 9

Carmel Valley resident Holly Kammier and friend Jessica Therrien were so fed up trying to market their books to agents and publishers they decided to do their own thing. “My best friend, Jessica, and I started this company as a ‘fake’ company just for ourselves to publish our books under,” Kammier said. “Both of our books were bestsellers, so we thought, ‘If we can do this for ourselves, why not do this for others.’ We created the LLC and website, and invited authors to submit their works to us.”