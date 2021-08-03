Celebrate 2019 Graduate Coxwell’s Book “Falling” on Aug. 9

Today, the National Book Foundation announced a new initiative: the Science + Literature program, which is supported by a $525,000 grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, already known for their support of books that increase public understanding of science and technology. The new program will select three books per year, beginning in Winter/Spring 2022, and will choose its honorees “with a focus on work that celebrates, highlights, and contributes to the diversity of voices in scientific writing,” according to the Foundation’s press release. “The selected literature will act as a catalyst to create discourse, understanding, and engagement with science for communities across the country,” it continues. The winning authors will each receive $10,000.
