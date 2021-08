There’s gonna be a heck of a lawn party on Huntington Avenue this Sunday night, as the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston celebrates the closing weekend of their marvelous “Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation” exhibit with a free outdoor screening of “Wild Style.” Director Charlie Ahearn’s seminal 1982 semi-documentary about an aspiring young graffiti artist and the breakers and b-boys he runs with is widely acknowledged as the first (and best) hip-hop movie ever made, though they weren’t even calling it “hip-hop” yet back then. Shot on a shoestring in the South Bronx and on the Lower East Side, it’s an essential, ebullient look at a subculture about to explode into the mainstream. Ahearn and his artistic collaborator/partner-in-crime Fab 5 Freddy will be in attendance at the screening. You should be, too.