Let’s face it: We are done about talking about the pandemic. We’re exhausted. The last 16 months or so have turned our entire worlds upside down. From quarantines to rapid testing, we want a break from the news and we want a little more joy in our lives. Part of the reason for the disdain over the last year was the blurred lines between work and life. For most accountants, bringing your career into your home meant a laptop that was always plugged in and email notifications that were always chiming.