Kathryn Hahn affected on that bequest photo he aggregate actualization

The good news is that it sounds as though Kathryn Hahn will be asked back to the MCU when she has time to do so, since as of now she’s pretty busy with Knives Out 2, and there’s no telling if she’s going to be busy after that. But the part of Agatha Harkness is going to be difficult to predict this time around since from what everyone saw she was the villain in WandaVision and in the comics she was more of a protagonist than anything. She was also stripped of the memory that she even had magic at the end of the show, meaning that she thought that she was just another citizen as Wanda had left her. So right away it feels as though she could be a bit peeved that she was turned into a regular citizen again when her power was immense in the show. Seeing her come back as a villain once again wouldn’t be too much of a surprise really since it might be that she believes she has a score to settle. But it could also be that she might find herself in league with another powerful being since a lot of people were expecting Mephisto, the devil of the MCU, to burst out at any moment.